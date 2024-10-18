Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Purchases 10,320 Shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Free Report) by 5,319.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,514 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,320 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Chesapeake Energy were worth $865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its position in Chesapeake Energy by 1.1% during the first quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 11,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 13,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Chesapeake Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CHK opened at $81.46 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 0.47. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $69.12 and a 52 week high of $93.58.

Chesapeake Energy Cuts Dividend

Chesapeake Energy ( NASDAQ:CHK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $505.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $822.54 million. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 4.00% and a net margin of 8.68%. The company’s revenue was down 73.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CHK shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $108.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 30th. StockNews.com raised Chesapeake Energy to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.92.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

Chesapeake Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

