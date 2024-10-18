Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Purchases 18,586 Shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) by 556.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,586 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp purchased a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent in the first quarter worth about $10,238,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,970,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,711,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the first quarter valued at approximately $524,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,578,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,603,050,000 after buying an additional 179,219 shares in the last quarter. 91.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMH has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.67.

American Homes 4 Rent stock opened at $38.10 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $13.96 billion, a PE ratio of 38.88, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.76. American Homes 4 Rent has a fifty-two week low of $31.36 and a fifty-two week high of $41.41.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.18). American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 21.83%. The business had revenue of $423.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. American Homes 4 Rent’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is 106.12%.

AMH (NYSE: AMH) is a leading large-scale integrated owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties. Our goal is to simplify the experience of leasing a home and deliver peace of mind to households across the country.

