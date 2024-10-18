Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Purchases 3,137 Shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Free Report) by 26.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,057 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,137 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals were worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 348.9% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 26,214 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,768,000 after buying an additional 20,259 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,769,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $665,000. Finally, Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% during the second quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 2,371,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,366,000 after acquiring an additional 181,125 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.13.

Insider Transactions at Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

In related news, insider Pamela J. Cramer sold 49,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total transaction of $2,212,620.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,525. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Pamela J. Cramer sold 49,006 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total transaction of $2,212,620.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,525. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Pamela J. Cramer sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $160,032.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $675,135. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 111,252 shares of company stock worth $5,393,885. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of RYTM opened at $51.03 on Friday. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.34 and a 1-year high of $55.64. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.70 and a beta of 2.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.40.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $29.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.79 million. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 254.88% and a negative return on equity of 221.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.82) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the rare neuroendocrine diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE (setmelanotide), a rare melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.

Further Reading

