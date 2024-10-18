Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Raises Stake in Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) by 12,700.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,065 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Robert Half were worth $820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RHI. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Robert Half by 489.4% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Robert Half in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Robert Half during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Robert Half in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Robert Half by 35.6% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 682 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Robert Half from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Robert Half from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays dropped their price target on Robert Half from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Robert Half from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Robert Half from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Robert Half presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.86.

Robert Half Stock Performance

RHI stock opened at $67.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 1.23. Robert Half Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.05 and a 1 year high of $88.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.00.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.05). Robert Half had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Robert Half Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

Robert Half Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. Robert Half’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Robert Half

In other news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 1,300 shares of Robert Half stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.09, for a total transaction of $82,017.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $841,746.78. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Robert Half

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti segments. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

Featured Articles

