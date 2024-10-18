Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 59,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,224,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the first quarter worth $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Aurora Investment Managers LLC. lifted its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 73.2% during the first quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 30,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 13,054 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE ELS opened at $70.14 on Friday. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.82 and a 52-week high of $76.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.58. The firm has a market cap of $13.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.79.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Increases Dividend

Equity LifeStyle Properties ( NYSE:ELS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $380.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.53 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 23.71% and a net margin of 23.56%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.4775 per share. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This is a boost from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is 104.37%.

Insider Transactions at Equity LifeStyle Properties

In other news, CFO Paul Seavey sold 31,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.83, for a total value of $2,393,662.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 148,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,109,486.29. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Paul Seavey sold 31,988 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.83, for a total value of $2,393,662.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 148,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,109,486.29. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Patrick Waite sold 20,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.23, for a total value of $1,462,188.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 221,777 shares in the company, valued at $15,575,398.71. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,808 shares of company stock valued at $6,348,011 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ELS shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised Equity LifeStyle Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $70.50 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group upgraded Equity LifeStyle Properties to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equity LifeStyle Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.44.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 29, 2024, we own or have an interest in 451 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 172,465 sites.

