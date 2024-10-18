Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Reduces Position in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lowered its holdings in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 497 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 387.7% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Encompass Health during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Encompass Health by 58.9% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Encompass Health during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on EHC shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Encompass Health from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group raised their price objective on Encompass Health from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $113.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.67.

Insider Transactions at Encompass Health

In related news, CFO Douglas E. Coltharp sold 12,260 shares of Encompass Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.34, for a total transaction of $1,058,528.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 136,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,761,839.18. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Encompass Health Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Encompass Health stock opened at $96.90 on Friday. Encompass Health Co. has a 1-year low of $57.55 and a 1-year high of $98.74. The company has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.19, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $92.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.10. Encompass Health had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

Encompass Health Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were given a $0.17 dividend. This is a positive change from Encompass Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is 18.38%.

Encompass Health announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, July 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Encompass Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.