Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Reduces Stock Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC trimmed its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 37.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,867 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,344 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Abound Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 96.0% during the second quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 196 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 1,233.3% during the second quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 133.0% in the 2nd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 233 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. 86.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Becton Dickinson and Company alerts:

Becton, Dickinson and Company Price Performance

Shares of BDX opened at $240.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $236.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $235.28. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a twelve month low of $218.75 and a twelve month high of $262.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.45 billion, a PE ratio of 52.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.42.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Dividend Announcement

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.19. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 7.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.96 earnings per share. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 13.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th were paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 9th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $255.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $286.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and Company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $282.63.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Becton, Dickinson and Company

About Becton, Dickinson and Company

(Free Report)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.