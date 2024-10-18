Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Sells 1,180 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC decreased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,180 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 87.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on IDXX. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $580.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $630.00 to $575.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $510.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $520.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $574.13.

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX opened at $460.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $488.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $492.28. The stock has a market cap of $37.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.53, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.33. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $372.50 and a fifty-two week high of $583.39.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.44). IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 57.03%. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

