Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Sells 1,968 Shares of TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lessened its holdings in TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Free Report) by 23.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,968 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in TKO Group were worth $782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its position in TKO Group by 14.1% in the third quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 234,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,997,000 after acquiring an additional 28,929 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TKO Group by 92.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. grew its holdings in TKO Group by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 119,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,032,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in TKO Group by 89.1% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in TKO Group by 33.8% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 14,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TKO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on TKO Group from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. UBS Group lifted their target price on TKO Group from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of TKO Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of TKO Group in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of TKO Group from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TKO Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.21.

In other TKO Group news, Director Nick Khan sold 22,693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.53, for a total value of $2,394,792.29. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 220,018 shares in the company, valued at $23,218,499.54. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Nick Khan sold 22,693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.53, for a total transaction of $2,394,792.29. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 220,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,218,499.54. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mark S. Shapiro sold 31,026 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total value of $3,560,543.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,837,822.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 53.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TKO opened at $128.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.85 billion, a PE ratio of -133.35 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.33 and a 12-month high of $129.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.72.

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $851.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $771.54 million. TKO Group had a negative net margin of 3.14% and a positive return on equity of 3.10%. TKO Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 178.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TKO Group Holdings, Inc. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

