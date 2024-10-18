Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Sells 2,797 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lessened its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 17.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,704 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,797 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EW. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter worth about $28,000. First Community Trust NA bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on EW. Daiwa America raised Edwards Lifesciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $107.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.81.

Insider Transactions at Edwards Lifesciences

In other news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total transaction of $87,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,051,843.35. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.77, for a total transaction of $333,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 46,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,133,916.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total transaction of $87,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,051,843.35. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,250 shares of company stock worth $1,099,238 over the last ninety days. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Up 0.2 %

EW opened at $68.44 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.50, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.13. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.93 and a fifty-two week high of $96.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 2.87.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 24.55%. Edwards Lifesciences’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

(Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.