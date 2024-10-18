Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Sells 4,021 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC cut its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 43.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,021 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DLR. Carnegie Investment Counsel grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 3.1% during the third quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 3,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 408.9% during the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 2,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. LongView Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 14.0% in the third quarter. LongView Wealth Management now owns 4,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Sun Financial Corp lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 11.5% in the third quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 4,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.26, for a total value of $90,156.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,055 shares in the company, valued at $1,360,604.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $163.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.53. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.94 and a fifty-two week high of $165.17. The firm has a market cap of $51.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.48, a P/E/G ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.60.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($1.43). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 5.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 135.56%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DLR. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $144.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. HSBC raised Digital Realty Trust from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.17.

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

