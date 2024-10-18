Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Sells 409 Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC cut its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 409 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OLLI. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 1st quarter valued at about $136,978,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 953.2% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 566,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,637,000 after buying an additional 512,928 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 199.3% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 560,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,981,000 after buying an additional 372,914 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,882,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,103,000 after acquiring an additional 343,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,917,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,721,000 after acquiring an additional 156,095 shares during the last quarter.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OLLI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $113.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $102.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $107.00 price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.92.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ OLLI opened at $94.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $94.90 and its 200-day moving average is $88.73. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.05 and a 12-month high of $104.98.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The business had revenue of $578.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

In other news, President Der Valk Eric Van sold 7,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.32, for a total value of $750,293.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 5,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $563,296.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, President Der Valk Eric Van sold 7,479 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.32, for a total value of $750,293.28. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 5,615 shares in the company, valued at $563,296.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kevin Mclain sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.99, for a total transaction of $1,484,850.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,050,283.90. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

(Free Report)

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.