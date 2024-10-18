Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Sells 708 Shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lowered its position in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,523 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 708 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BHP. CWM LLC lifted its stake in BHP Group by 7.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,084 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in BHP Group during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Wedmont Private Capital grew its position in BHP Group by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 4,185 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new stake in BHP Group in the first quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BHP stock opened at $56.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $144.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.96. BHP Group Limited has a 52-week low of $50.90 and a 52-week high of $69.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.80 and its 200 day moving average is $56.94.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a $1.465 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.2%. This is a positive change from BHP Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.44. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. BHP Group’s payout ratio is presently 62.08%.

BHP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Argus raised BHP Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded BHP Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BHP Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, uranium, gold, zinc, lead, molybdenum, silver, iron ore, cobalt, and metallurgical and energy coal.

