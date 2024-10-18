Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Sells 765 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lowered its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 39.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,175 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 765 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carnegie Investment Counsel raised its holdings in United Rentals by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 14,559 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,789,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in United Rentals in the 3rd quarter valued at $23,672,000. Capital Insight Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 3.9% in the third quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 1,293 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. lifted its stake in United Rentals by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. now owns 3,194 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,586,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 1.8% during the third quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,096 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $780.00 to $940.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Citigroup increased their price target on United Rentals from $860.00 to $930.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on United Rentals from $873.00 to $954.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on United Rentals from $790.00 to $905.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $774.00 to $795.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $714.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other United Rentals news, SVP Joli L. Gross sold 360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $690.00, for a total transaction of $248,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,090 shares in the company, valued at $2,822,100. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

United Rentals Stock Down 0.7 %

United Rentals stock opened at $840.54 on Friday. United Rentals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $387.01 and a twelve month high of $861.74. The stock has a market cap of $55.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $757.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $702.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $10.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.48 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 35.87% and a net margin of 17.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $9.88 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.39 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th were paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.66%.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

