Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Takes $812,000 Position in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 31,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $812,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DBX. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dropbox in the first quarter worth about $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Dropbox by 274.0% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Dropbox by 548.8% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 81.1% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 2,479.4% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares during the last quarter. 94.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:DBX opened at $26.37 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.41. The stock has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.61. Dropbox, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.68 and a twelve month high of $33.43.

Dropbox ( NASDAQ:DBX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. Dropbox had a net margin of 23.06% and a negative return on equity of 161.78%. The firm had revenue of $634.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Dropbox, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dropbox news, CEO Andrew Houston sold 351,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total transaction of $8,824,806.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,266,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $207,658,649.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $79,425.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 481,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,043,675. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew Houston sold 351,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total transaction of $8,824,806.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,266,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $207,658,649.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 457,452 shares of company stock valued at $11,480,062. 26.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on DBX. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Dropbox from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Dropbox from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.67.

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

