Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Takes Position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 42,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $896,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the second quarter valued at $29,000. SouthState Corp lifted its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 167.3% during the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 1,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 151.6% during the 3rd quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:BKLN opened at $21.16 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.03 and a 200 day moving average of $21.07. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $20.61 and a 1-year high of $21.25.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Profile

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

