Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by StockNews.com

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Friday, August 9th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $130.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Expedia Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.85.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Expedia Group

Expedia Group Trading Up 4.8 %

EXPE opened at $158.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.53 billion, a PE ratio of 29.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $140.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Expedia Group has a 12-month low of $92.48 and a 12-month high of $161.88.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The online travel company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 47.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Expedia Group will post 8.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Expedia Group

In other Expedia Group news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.21, for a total value of $1,502,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 208,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,319,536.05. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Expedia Group news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.21, for a total value of $1,502,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 208,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,319,536.05. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 5,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.60, for a total transaction of $729,128.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,379,487.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,019 shares of company stock valued at $5,390,191. 8.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Expedia Group

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXPE. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda lifted its stake in Expedia Group by 78.0% during the fourth quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda now owns 1,036 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Expedia Group during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new stake in Expedia Group during the first quarter valued at about $905,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Expedia Group by 37.8% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 8.6% in the first quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 18,343 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. 90.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Expedia Group

(Get Free Report)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.