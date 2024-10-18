Fanhua Inc. (NASDAQ:FANH) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Fanhua Inc. (NASDAQ:FANH – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 264,300 shares, a decrease of 5.2% from the September 15th total of 278,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 370,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Fanhua from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Fanhua
Fanhua Price Performance
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Fanhua stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Fanhua Inc. (NASDAQ:FANH – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 466,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,383 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.82% of Fanhua worth $930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.72% of the company’s stock.
Fanhua Company Profile
Fanhua Inc, together with its subsidiary, distributes insurance products in China. It operates through two segments, Insurance Agency and Claims Adjusting. The Insurance Agency segment provides property and casualty insurance products that primarily include individual accident, travel, homeowner, and indemnity medical insurance products; and life insurance products, such as individual health, individual whole life, individual term life, individual endowment life, and individual annuity, as well as participating insurance products.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Fanhua
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- Taiwan Semiconductor Soars on Earnings With More Room to Run
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Is Lucid Group Nearing the Bottom? What Investors Should Know
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- 90% Gain Possible? Analysts Are Bullish on Joby Aviation
Receive News & Ratings for Fanhua Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fanhua and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.