Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIEW) Short Interest Update

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIEW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,500 shares, a decrease of 7.8% from the September 15th total of 24,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 159,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ FFIEW opened at $0.02 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.03. Faraday Future Intelligent Electric has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.13.
Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Faraday Future Intelligent Electric
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Taiwan Semiconductor Soars on Earnings With More Room to Run
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Is Lucid Group Nearing the Bottom? What Investors Should Know
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- 90% Gain Possible? Analysts Are Bullish on Joby Aviation
Receive News & Ratings for Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Faraday Future Intelligent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.