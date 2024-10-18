Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIEW) Short Interest Update

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIEW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,500 shares, a decrease of 7.8% from the September 15th total of 24,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 159,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FFIEW opened at $0.02 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.03. Faraday Future Intelligent Electric has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.13.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Company Profile

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, engineering, sale, and distribution of electric vehicles and related products in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

