F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. (NYSE:FG) Short Interest Update

F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. (NYSE:FG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 385,800 shares, a drop of 8.3% from the September 15th total of 420,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 81,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On F&G Annuities & Life
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of F&G Annuities & Life by 723.4% during the 2nd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,568 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in F&G Annuities & Life in the third quarter valued at $169,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in F&G Annuities & Life in the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in F&G Annuities & Life during the 2nd quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of F&G Annuities & Life by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.86% of the company’s stock.
F&G Annuities & Life Trading Down 0.9 %
NYSE FG opened at $44.45 on Friday. F&G Annuities & Life has a one year low of $28.77 and a one year high of $48.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.68 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.11 and its 200-day moving average is $40.57.
F&G Annuities & Life Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. F&G Annuities & Life’s payout ratio is presently 42.86%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts recently weighed in on FG shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of F&G Annuities & Life from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of F&G Annuities & Life from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on FG
About F&G Annuities & Life
F&G Annuities & Life, Inc provides fixed annuities and life insurance products in the United States. The company portfolio includes fixed indexed annuities, multi-year guarantee annuities, and pension risk transfer solution, as well as indexed universal life insurance, institutional funding agreements, and index-linked annuities.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than F&G Annuities & Life
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- Taiwan Semiconductor Soars on Earnings With More Room to Run
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- Is Lucid Group Nearing the Bottom? What Investors Should Know
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- 90% Gain Possible? Analysts Are Bullish on Joby Aviation
Receive News & Ratings for F&G Annuities & Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F&G Annuities & Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.