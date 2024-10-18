F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. (NYSE:FG) Short Interest Update

F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. (NYSE:FG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 385,800 shares, a drop of 8.3% from the September 15th total of 420,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 81,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On F&G Annuities & Life

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of F&G Annuities & Life by 723.4% during the 2nd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,568 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in F&G Annuities & Life in the third quarter valued at $169,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in F&G Annuities & Life in the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in F&G Annuities & Life during the 2nd quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of F&G Annuities & Life by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.86% of the company’s stock.

Get F&G Annuities & Life alerts:

F&G Annuities & Life Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE FG opened at $44.45 on Friday. F&G Annuities & Life has a one year low of $28.77 and a one year high of $48.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.68 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.11 and its 200-day moving average is $40.57.

F&G Annuities & Life Announces Dividend

F&G Annuities & Life ( NYSE:FG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. F&G Annuities & Life had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 13.94%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that F&G Annuities & Life will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. F&G Annuities & Life’s payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FG shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of F&G Annuities & Life from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of F&G Annuities & Life from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

About F&G Annuities & Life

F&G Annuities & Life, Inc provides fixed annuities and life insurance products in the United States. The company portfolio includes fixed indexed annuities, multi-year guarantee annuities, and pension risk transfer solution, as well as indexed universal life insurance, institutional funding agreements, and index-linked annuities.

