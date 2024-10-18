Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDBC) Short Interest Update

Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDBC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 50,700 shares, a decline of 5.6% from the September 15th total of 53,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.5 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of FDBC stock opened at $53.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Fidelity D & D Bancorp has a 52-week low of $41.10 and a 52-week high of $60.85. The stock has a market cap of $307.74 million, a PE ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 0.59.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp (NASDAQ:FDBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $19.73 million for the quarter. Fidelity D & D Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 14.14%.

Insider Activity at Fidelity D & D Bancorp

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity D & D Bancorp

In other Fidelity D & D Bancorp news, CEO Daniel J. Santaniello sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $26,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,908,746. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Fidelity D & D Bancorp news, CEO Daniel J. Santaniello sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $26,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,908,746. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Daniel J. Santaniello sold 759 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.90, for a total value of $40,151.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,382 shares in the company, valued at $2,929,707.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 3,500 shares of company stock valued at $182,547 over the last ninety days. 21.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 12,140.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 67.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity D & D Bancorp in the third quarter worth $220,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 3.6% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.05% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp Company Profile

Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Fidelity Deposit and Discount Bank that provides a range of banking, trust, and financial services to individuals, small businesses, and corporate customers. The company accepts savings, club, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking, money market, and short- and long-term time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

