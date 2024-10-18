Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) PT Raised to $90.00

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 0.09% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Susquehanna increased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley cut Fidelity National Information Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Bank of America increased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.90.

FIS stock opened at $89.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.87 and a 200-day moving average of $77.45. Fidelity National Information Services has a fifty-two week low of $46.91 and a fifty-two week high of $90.29.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.13. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 7.72%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein acquired 626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $88.25 per share, with a total value of $55,244.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,397 shares in the company, valued at $917,535.25. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FIS. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,253,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 572.2% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 222,601 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $16,775,000 after buying an additional 189,484 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 812,874 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $60,300,000 after buying an additional 11,655 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 115.9% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 3,748,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $278,041,000 after buying an additional 2,011,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 709,433 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $52,626,000 after buying an additional 106,725 shares in the last quarter. 96.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

