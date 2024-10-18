Financial Contrast: Todos Medical (OTCMKTS:TOMDF) and PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD)

PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD – Get Free Report) and Todos Medical (OTCMKTS:TOMDF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares PolyPid and Todos Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PolyPid N/A -969.85% -121.65% Todos Medical N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

PolyPid has a beta of 1.32, meaning that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Todos Medical has a beta of 0.16, meaning that its stock price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

26.5% of PolyPid shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.7% of PolyPid shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares PolyPid and Todos Medical”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PolyPid N/A N/A -$23.86 million ($12.64) -0.27 Todos Medical $12.23 million 0.02 -$43.31 million N/A N/A

PolyPid has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Todos Medical.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for PolyPid and Todos Medical, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PolyPid 0 0 1 0 3.00 Todos Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A

PolyPid presently has a consensus target price of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 308.16%. Given PolyPid’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe PolyPid is more favorable than Todos Medical.

Summary

PolyPid beats Todos Medical on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PolyPid

PolyPid Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing targeted, locally administered, and prolonged-release therapeutics using its proprietary polymer-lipid encapsulation matrix (PLEX) technology to address unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidate is D-PLEX100, which is in a pivotal Phase 3 confirmatory trial for prevention of surgical site infections (SSIs) in patients undergoing abdominal colorectal surgery with large incisions. It is also developing OncoPLEX, for the treatment of intra-tumoral cancer. PolyPid Ltd. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

About Todos Medical

Todos Medical Ltd., a vitro diagnostics company, develops and commercializes blood tests for the detection of cancer and Alzheimer disease in the United States. The company develops Total Biochemical Infrared Analysis, a proprietary cancer-screening technology using peripheral blood spectroscopy analysis for examination into cancer's influence on the immune system; Lymphocyte Proliferation Test, a diagnostic blood test that determines the ability of peripheral blood lymphocytes and monocytes to withstand an exogenous mitogenic stimulation that induces them to enter the cell cycle; and blood tests for the detection of neurodegenerative disorders, such as Alzheimer's disease. Its cancer screening and diagnosis products include TM-B1 and TM-B2 for breast cancer tests; and TMC blood test for the screening and diagnosis of colon cancer. The company also offers Tollovid, a 3CL protease inhibitor dietary supplement to support healthy immune function against circulating coronaviruses; and Tollovir, an antiviral treatment for Covid-19 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial. Todos Medical Ltd. has a collaboration agreement with Integrated Health LLC, as well as has agreements with various companies to develop screening tests for SARS-nCoV-2; and to distribute certain COVID-19 test kits. Todos Medical Ltd. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

