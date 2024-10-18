Financial Review: CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) versus WISeKey International (NASDAQ:WKEY)

WISeKey International (NASDAQ:WKEY – Get Free Report) and CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, earnings and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

WISeKey International has a beta of 2.04, meaning that its share price is 104% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CarGurus has a beta of 1.56, meaning that its share price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get WISeKey International alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for WISeKey International and CarGurus, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WISeKey International 0 0 1 0 3.00 CarGurus 0 3 7 0 2.70

Profitability

WISeKey International presently has a consensus target price of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 83.49%. CarGurus has a consensus target price of $29.35, indicating a potential downside of 6.68%. Given WISeKey International’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe WISeKey International is more favorable than CarGurus.

This table compares WISeKey International and CarGurus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WISeKey International N/A N/A N/A CarGurus -5.57% 11.06% 7.25%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares WISeKey International and CarGurus”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WISeKey International $30.92 million 0.48 -$15.36 million N/A N/A CarGurus $877.03 million 3.74 $31.10 million $0.28 112.32

CarGurus has higher revenue and earnings than WISeKey International.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.3% of WISeKey International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.9% of CarGurus shares are owned by institutional investors. 33.5% of WISeKey International shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.2% of CarGurus shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

CarGurus beats WISeKey International on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About WISeKey International

(Get Free Report)

WISeKey International Holding AG, a cybersecurity company, provides integrated security solutions in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments, IoT and Managed Public Key Infrastructure (mPKI). It offers microcontrollers that provides identity to various connected devices; and mPKI, which include digital identity, certificate management and signing solutions, and trust services, as well as offers digital certificates; software as a service, including cloud-based certificate life-cycle-management and signing and authentication solutions; software licenses; post-contract customer support for cybersecurity applications; and infrastructure hosting and monitoring services. The company also develops, markets, hosts, and supports a range of solutions that enable secure digital identification of people, content, and objects by generating digital identities through its products and services in cybersecurity services, IoT, digital brand management, and mobile security, which enable clients to monetize their existing user bases, as well as expand its eco-system. In addition, it engages in financing, sales, and distribution activities; and sells semiconductors secure chips. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

About CarGurus

(Get Free Report)

CarGurus, Inc. operates an online automotive platform for buying and selling vehicles in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, U.S. Marketplace and Digital Wholesale. The company provides an online automotive marketplace where customers can search for new and used car listings from its dealers and sell their car to dealers and other consumers; and paid listings subscriptions for enhanced access to its marketplace that connects dealers to a large audience of informed and engaged consumers. It also offers dealer and non-dealer advertising products for its websites and social media platforms. The company operates online marketplaces under the CarGurus brand in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom; Autolist and CarOffer brands in the United States; and PistonHeads brand in the United Kingdom. The company was formerly known as CarGurus LLC and changed its name to CarGurus, Inc. in June 2015. CarGurus, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for WISeKey International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WISeKey International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.