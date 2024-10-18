Financial Survey: GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS) versus Kindly MD (NASDAQ:KDLY)

GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS – Get Free Report) and Kindly MD (NASDAQ:KDLY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares GeneDx and Kindly MD”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GeneDx $243.66 million 6.00 -$175.77 million ($5.18) -10.81 Kindly MD $3.10 million 2.34 N/A N/A N/A

Kindly MD has lower revenue, but higher earnings than GeneDx.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GeneDx 0 3 3 0 2.50 Kindly MD 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for GeneDx and Kindly MD, as reported by MarketBeat.

GeneDx currently has a consensus target price of $41.67, indicating a potential downside of 25.60%. Given GeneDx’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe GeneDx is more favorable than Kindly MD.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

61.7% of GeneDx shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.1% of GeneDx shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 50.5% of Kindly MD shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares GeneDx and Kindly MD’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GeneDx -48.21% -22.71% -12.39% Kindly MD N/A N/A N/A

Summary

GeneDx beats Kindly MD on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GeneDx

(Get Free Report)

GeneDx Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides genomics-related diagnostic and information services. The company offers Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that integrates digital tools and artificial intelligence allowing scientists to ingest and synthesize clinical and genomic data to deliver comprehensive health insights. It provides genetic diagnostic tests, screening solutions, and information with a focus on pediatrics, rare diseases for children and adults, and hereditary cancer screening. GeneDx Holdings Corp. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

About Kindly MD

(Get Free Report)

KindlyMD Inc. is a patient-first healthcare and healthcare data company uniquely integrating traditional primary care and pain management strategies with integrated behavioral and alternative therapies, including the recommendation of medical cannabis in patient treatment plans in compliance with a legalized state medical cannabis regulatory scheme. KindlyMD Inc. is based in SALT LAKE CITY, UT.

