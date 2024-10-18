First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) Short Interest Update

First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, a decrease of 5.6% from the September 15th total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of First Community during the second quarter worth about $261,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Community in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Community in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of First Community by 8.1% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 32,688 shares of the bank’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in First Community by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 409,203 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,132,000 after buying an additional 3,254 shares during the last quarter. 61.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
First Community Price Performance
First Community stock opened at $23.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $177.07 million, a PE ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.92. First Community has a 12 month low of $15.40 and a 12 month high of $23.76.
First Community Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 29th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. First Community’s payout ratio is 41.96%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of First Community from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on First Community
First Community Company Profile
First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank that provides various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than First Community
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Taiwan Semiconductor Soars on Earnings With More Room to Run
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- Is Lucid Group Nearing the Bottom? What Investors Should Know
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- 90% Gain Possible? Analysts Are Bullish on Joby Aviation
Receive News & Ratings for First Community Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Community and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.