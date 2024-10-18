First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) Short Interest Update

First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, a decrease of 5.6% from the September 15th total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of First Community during the second quarter worth about $261,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Community in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Community in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of First Community by 8.1% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 32,688 shares of the bank’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in First Community by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 409,203 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,132,000 after buying an additional 3,254 shares during the last quarter. 61.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Community stock opened at $23.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $177.07 million, a PE ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.92. First Community has a 12 month low of $15.40 and a 12 month high of $23.76.

First Community ( NASDAQ:FCCO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. First Community had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 8.33%. The business had revenue of $26.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.65 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. Analysts expect that First Community will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 29th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. First Community’s payout ratio is 41.96%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of First Community from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st.

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank that provides various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.

