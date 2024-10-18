First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,770,000 shares, a decline of 5.5% from the September 15th total of 8,220,000 shares. Approximately 5.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 579,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 13.4 days.

FFIN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Financial Bankshares in the third quarter valued at $229,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 9.3% during the third quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 190,943 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,067,000 after purchasing an additional 16,194 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 15.2% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 50,574 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 6,670 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 747.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 45,575 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 40,194 shares during the period. Finally, Helen Stephens Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the third quarter valued at about $1,423,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of First Financial Bankshares stock opened at $38.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 0.78. First Financial Bankshares has a twelve month low of $22.84 and a twelve month high of $39.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.37 and its 200 day moving average is $32.94.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $184.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.10 million. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 29.13% and a return on equity of 14.01%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that First Financial Bankshares will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. First Financial Bankshares’s payout ratio is 51.43%.

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company offers checking, savings and time deposits; automated teller machines, drive-in, and night deposit services; safe deposit facilities, remote deposit capture, internet banking, mobile banking, payroll cards, funds transfer, and performing other customary commercial banking services; securities brokerage services; and trust and wealth management services, including wealth management, estates administration, oil and gas management, testamentary trusts, revocable and irrevocable trusts, and agency accounts.

