First Hawaiian (FHB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, October 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company's conference call can do so using this link.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $204.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.94 million. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 8.96%. On average, analysts expect First Hawaiian to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ FHB opened at $24.67 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.42 and a 200 day moving average of $22.27. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 0.98. First Hawaiian has a 1 year low of $17.18 and a 1 year high of $26.18.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.77%.

Several research firms have commented on FHB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on First Hawaiian from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of First Hawaiian from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of First Hawaiian from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of First Hawaiian from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on First Hawaiian from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $24.17.

(Get Free Report)

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts, and other deposit accounts.

