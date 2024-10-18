First Property Group plc (LON:FPO) Insider Ben Habib Acquires 354,240 Shares

First Property Group plc (LON:FPO – Get Free Report) insider Ben Habib purchased 354,240 shares of First Property Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 15 ($0.20) per share, for a total transaction of £53,136 ($69,386.26).

First Property Group Trading Down 6.2 %

FPO opened at GBX 13.60 ($0.18) on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 15.26 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 17.64. First Property Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 12.10 ($0.16) and a 1-year high of GBX 20 ($0.26). The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.87. The company has a market cap of £20.11 million, a P/E ratio of -340.00 and a beta of 0.45.

First Property Group Company Profile

First Property Group plc is a real estate investment firm. It provides fund management, financial, and technical services to the property industry in the United Kingdom and other European countries. The firm manages commercial properties of various fund investors, as well as involves in property investment and trading, property equity finance, and online activities.

