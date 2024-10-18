First Property Group plc (LON:FPO) Insider Ben Habib Acquires 354,240 Shares

First Property Group plc (LON:FPO – Get Free Report) insider Ben Habib purchased 354,240 shares of First Property Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 15 ($0.20) per share, for a total transaction of £53,136 ($69,386.26).
First Property Group Trading Down 6.2 %
FPO opened at GBX 13.60 ($0.18) on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 15.26 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 17.64. First Property Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 12.10 ($0.16) and a 1-year high of GBX 20 ($0.26). The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.87. The company has a market cap of £20.11 million, a P/E ratio of -340.00 and a beta of 0.45.
First Property Group Company Profile
