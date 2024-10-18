First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Shares Purchased by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC grew its position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,971 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in First Solar were worth $991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. True North Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Solar during the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of First Solar by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,698 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. City Holding Co. lifted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 1,377.0% in the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 901 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group boosted its position in First Solar by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 26,382 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,581,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Trium Capital LLP grew its stake in First Solar by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Trium Capital LLP now owns 6,127 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,528,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FSLR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Clarkson Capital started coverage on First Solar in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of First Solar from $311.00 to $286.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of First Solar from $325.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on First Solar from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on First Solar from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $283.64.

First Solar Stock Performance

FSLR opened at $203.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $21.77 billion, a PE ratio of 21.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $227.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $222.24. First Solar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.21 and a fifty-two week high of $306.77.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.71 million. First Solar had a net margin of 31.98% and a return on equity of 17.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at First Solar

In other First Solar news, insider Patrick James Buehler sold 8,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.00, for a total transaction of $1,913,418.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $769,896. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Patrick James Buehler sold 8,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.00, for a total transaction of $1,913,418.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,468 shares in the company, valued at $769,896. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Byron Michael Jeffers sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $110,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,885 shares of company stock valued at $2,405,757. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Profile

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

