First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF (NASDAQ:FDNI) Short Interest Up 7.4% in September

First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF (NASDAQ:FDNI – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 29,200 shares, a growth of 7.4% from the September 15th total of 27,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF stock. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its position in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF (NASDAQ:FDNI – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,079 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC owned approximately 2.17% of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF worth $587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

NASDAQ:FDNI opened at $27.88 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.55. The stock has a market cap of $39.03 million, a PE ratio of 25.42 and a beta of 0.80. First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.11 and a fifty-two week high of $31.34.

The First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF (FDNI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones International Internet index, a market-cap-weighted index that holds a concentrated portfolio of the largest internet services and commerce companies outside of the US. FDNI was launched on Nov 5, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

