First Trust EIP Carbon Impact ETF (NYSEARCA:ECLN) Shares Purchased by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in First Trust EIP Carbon Impact ETF (NYSEARCA:ECLN – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,506 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,164 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned 3.59% of First Trust EIP Carbon Impact ETF worth $1,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Separately, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust EIP Carbon Impact ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000.
First Trust EIP Carbon Impact ETF Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of ECLN stock opened at $29.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.35 million, a PE ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 0.54. First Trust EIP Carbon Impact ETF has a 52-week low of $22.10 and a 52-week high of $29.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.49.
First Trust EIP Carbon Impact ETF Profile
The First Trust EIP Carbon Impact ETF (ECLN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the PHLX Utility Sector index. The fund is an actively-managed fund comprised of developed-economy equities of companies committed to a reduction of carbon emissions. ECLN was launched on Aug 19, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust EIP Carbon Impact ETF
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Taiwan Semiconductor Soars on Earnings With More Room to Run
- Trading Halts Explained
- Is Lucid Group Nearing the Bottom? What Investors Should Know
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- 90% Gain Possible? Analysts Are Bullish on Joby Aviation
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust EIP Carbon Impact ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust EIP Carbon Impact ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.