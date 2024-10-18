First Trust EIP Carbon Impact ETF (NYSEARCA:ECLN) Shares Purchased by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in First Trust EIP Carbon Impact ETF (NYSEARCA:ECLN – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,506 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,164 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned 3.59% of First Trust EIP Carbon Impact ETF worth $1,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust EIP Carbon Impact ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000.

Get First Trust EIP Carbon Impact ETF alerts:

First Trust EIP Carbon Impact ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of ECLN stock opened at $29.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.35 million, a PE ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 0.54. First Trust EIP Carbon Impact ETF has a 52-week low of $22.10 and a 52-week high of $29.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.49.

First Trust EIP Carbon Impact ETF Profile

The First Trust EIP Carbon Impact ETF (ECLN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the PHLX Utility Sector index. The fund is an actively-managed fund comprised of developed-economy equities of companies committed to a reduction of carbon emissions. ECLN was launched on Aug 19, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust EIP Carbon Impact ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust EIP Carbon Impact ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.