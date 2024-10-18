First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB) Shares Sold by Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. trimmed its position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB – Free Report) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 543 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $120,000. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 12.7% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $270,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $360,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $533,000.
First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF stock opened at $27.95 on Friday. First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $26.37 and a twelve month high of $30.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.90.
First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF Announces Dividend
First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF Company Profile
The First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (FEMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a broad range of bonds issued by emerging-market sovereign, sub-sovereign and quasi-sovereign entities, denominated in local currencies.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- Taiwan Semiconductor Soars on Earnings With More Room to Run
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Is Lucid Group Nearing the Bottom? What Investors Should Know
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- 90% Gain Possible? Analysts Are Bullish on Joby Aviation
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.