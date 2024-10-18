First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB) Shares Sold by Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. trimmed its position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB – Free Report) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 543 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $120,000. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 12.7% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $270,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $360,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $533,000.

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF stock opened at $27.95 on Friday. First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $26.37 and a twelve month high of $30.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.90.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a $0.1325 dividend. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th.

The First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (FEMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a broad range of bonds issued by emerging-market sovereign, sub-sovereign and quasi-sovereign entities, denominated in local currencies.

