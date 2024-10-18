First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEP) Short Interest Update

First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEP – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,900 shares, a decline of 7.6% from the September 15th total of 17,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.
First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance
NASDAQ:FEP opened at $38.18 on Friday. First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund has a 1-year low of $30.76 and a 1-year high of $39.86. The company has a market capitalization of $208.08 million, a PE ratio of -57.85 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.05.
First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a $0.2959 dividend. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund’s dividend payout ratio is presently -257.58%.
About First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund
The First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund (FEP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Europe index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of 200 companies selected from the S&P Europe BMI based on the S&P’s AlphaDex selection methodology. FEP was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.
