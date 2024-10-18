First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEP) Short Interest Update

First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEP – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,900 shares, a decline of 7.6% from the September 15th total of 17,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance

NASDAQ:FEP opened at $38.18 on Friday. First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund has a 1-year low of $30.76 and a 1-year high of $39.86. The company has a market capitalization of $208.08 million, a PE ratio of -57.85 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.05.

First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a $0.2959 dividend. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund’s dividend payout ratio is presently -257.58%.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund

About First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund by 69.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 115,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,325,000 after buying an additional 47,211 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund in the first quarter worth about $2,838,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 50,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 2,853 shares during the period. Mainsail Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC now owns 42,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 5,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 40,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the period.

The First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund (FEP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Europe index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of 200 companies selected from the S&P Europe BMI based on the S&P’s AlphaDex selection methodology. FEP was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

