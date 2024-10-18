First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR) Shares Sold by NBC Securities Inc.

NBC Securities Inc. trimmed its holdings in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Free Report) by 5.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 449 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF were worth $599,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 80.4% in the second quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $194,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $199,000.

Shares of AIRR opened at $77.66 on Friday. First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF has a twelve month low of $46.71 and a twelve month high of $77.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 1.25.

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a $0.0419 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This is an increase from First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%.

The First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (AIRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks a multifactor-selected index of equities that can benefit from potential regain in market share of US industrial and community banking sector. AIRR was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

