FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp cut its holdings in shares of FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Free Report) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 258 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in FirstCash were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of FirstCash by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,062,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,332,000 after purchasing an additional 219,983 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of FirstCash by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,344,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,879,000 after purchasing an additional 55,919 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of FirstCash by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,057,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,867,000 after purchasing an additional 15,780 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of FirstCash by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 879,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,197,000 after purchasing an additional 52,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of FirstCash by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 631,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,211,000 after purchasing an additional 19,868 shares during the last quarter. 80.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ FCFS opened at $114.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 3.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $116.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.43. The company has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27 and a beta of 0.62. FirstCash Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.39 and a 12 month high of $133.64.

FirstCash ( NASDAQ:FCFS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $831.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $824.87 million. FirstCash had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FirstCash Holdings, Inc. will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. This is an increase from FirstCash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.63%.

In related news, Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.07, for a total transaction of $72,042.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,735,243 shares in the company, valued at $568,560,627.01. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO R Douglas Orr sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.18, for a total transaction of $214,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 90,715 shares in the company, valued at $9,722,833.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.07, for a total transaction of $72,042.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,735,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $568,560,627.01. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,154 shares of company stock valued at $1,912,562 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.77% of the company’s stock.

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Retail POS Payment Solutions segments. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

