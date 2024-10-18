Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) Price Target Raised to $28.00 at Susquehanna

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by analysts at Susquehanna from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “positive” rating on the stock. Susquehanna’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 30.96% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on FLNC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Fluence Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Fluence Energy from $34.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Scotiabank upgraded Fluence Energy to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Truist Financial started coverage on Fluence Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Fluence Energy from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.53.

Shares of FLNC opened at $21.38 on Wednesday. Fluence Energy has a 52 week low of $12.74 and a 52 week high of $27.80. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of -54.82, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.92.

In other Fluence Energy news, Director Herman E. Bulls bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.81 per share, with a total value of $168,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 65,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,107,123.41. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FLNC. PARK CIRCLE Co bought a new position in shares of Fluence Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in Fluence Energy during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Fluence Energy during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Fluence Energy by 164.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Fluence Energy by 264.9% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,146 shares during the period. 53.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and solution, services, and artificial intelligence enabled software-as-a-service products for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

