Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) Short Interest Update

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,520,000 shares, a decrease of 6.5% from the September 15th total of 6,970,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.6 days. Approximately 5.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FLYW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Flywire from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Flywire from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Flywire from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Flywire from $34.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Flywire in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.07.

In other Flywire news, CTO David R. King sold 3,504 shares of Flywire stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.31, for a total transaction of $60,654.24. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 616,680 shares in the company, valued at $10,674,730.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, COO Rob Orgel sold 3,824 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.31, for a total value of $66,193.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 473,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,198,846.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CTO David R. King sold 3,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.31, for a total value of $60,654.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 616,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,674,730.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,966 shares of company stock worth $480,143. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Flywire by 36.5% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 29,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 7,940 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Flywire by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 26,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flywire in the 3rd quarter valued at about $149,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Flywire by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Flywire in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $12,642,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLYW stock opened at $17.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -155.00, a PEG ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 0.97. Flywire has a 12 month low of $15.19 and a 12 month high of $31.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.98.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Flywire had a negative return on equity of 1.03% and a negative net margin of 1.85%. The business had revenue of $103.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Flywire will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company’s platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options, as well as provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

