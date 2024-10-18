Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Holdings Cut by CX Institutional

CX Institutional cut its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,311 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 19,127 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in F. Czech National Bank increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 6.5% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 795,732 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,403,000 after purchasing an additional 48,456 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 1.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,349,276 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $71,039,000 after purchasing an additional 59,082 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 33.1% during the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 17,124 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 4,255 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 18.3% during the first quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 95,500 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 14,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 8.5% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 955,129 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $10,086,000 after purchasing an additional 75,193 shares during the period. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Ford Motor Stock Up 0.5 %

Ford Motor stock opened at $11.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $44.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.62. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $9.49 and a twelve month high of $14.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.80.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $47.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.79 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 15.28%. Ford Motor’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is 61.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on F. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI raised Ford Motor to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.56.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.