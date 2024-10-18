Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) Short Interest Update

Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 256,200 shares, a growth of 6.3% from the September 15th total of 241,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 81,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Forrester Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st.

In other Forrester Research news, insider Ryan Darrah sold 3,895 shares of Forrester Research stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total transaction of $71,122.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,640 shares in the company, valued at $358,626.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 39.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 DIFC Ltd increased its holdings in Forrester Research by 62.4% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 1,713 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Forrester Research by 52.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,553 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in Forrester Research in the first quarter worth approximately $186,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Forrester Research during the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Forrester Research in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $223,000. 55.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FORR opened at $16.52 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Forrester Research has a 1 year low of $15.79 and a 1 year high of $29.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $315.65 million, a PE ratio of 550.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.87.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.09). Forrester Research had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 0.32%. The business had revenue of $121.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.21 million. Analysts forecast that Forrester Research will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research and advisory company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment primary subscription research services include Forrester Decisions, Forrester Research, and SiriusDecisions Research, which are designed to provide business and technology leaders with a proven path to growth through customer obsession.

