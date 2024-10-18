FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:FAUG) Shares Sold by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:FAUG – Free Report) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 903 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 814.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 759,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,561,000 after purchasing an additional 676,325 shares during the period. McCarthy & Cox acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $14,547,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 72.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 379,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,371,000 after buying an additional 159,342 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 1,253.0% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 138,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,956,000 after acquiring an additional 128,625 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 39.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 394,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,915,000 after acquiring an additional 111,156 shares in the last quarter.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August Stock Performance

BATS:FAUG opened at $46.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $644.70 million, a PE ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.07.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (FAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FAUG was launched on Nov 6, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

