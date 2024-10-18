Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Sells 500 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,275 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 140 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Denver PWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 293 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on GOOGL shares. DA Davidson began coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $217.00 to $208.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Alphabet from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $201.76.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.53, for a total transaction of $429,587.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,421,948.46. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.53, for a total value of $429,587.55. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,421,948.46. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.35, for a total value of $3,652,875.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,182,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,310,204.75. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 220,426 shares of company stock worth $35,993,340. 11.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $162.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.01. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.21 and a 1-year high of $191.75. The company has a market cap of $2.01 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 30.49%. The company had revenue of $84.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

