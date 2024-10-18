FY2024 EPS Estimates for Taseko Mines Reduced by Analyst

Taseko Mines Ltd. (TSE:TKO – Free Report) – Analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Taseko Mines in a report released on Monday, October 14th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.19 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.24. The consensus estimate for Taseko Mines’ current full-year earnings is $0.28 per share.

Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04) by C$0.14. The company had revenue of C$137.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$121.00 million. Taseko Mines had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 11.36%.

Separately, National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Taseko Mines from C$4.25 to C$4.50 in a report on Friday, October 4th.

Taseko Mines Stock Performance

Shares of TKO opened at C$3.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$959.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$3.10. Taseko Mines has a fifty-two week low of C$1.45 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.20.

Insider Activity

In other Taseko Mines news, Director Russell Edward Hallbauer bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$2.73 per share, with a total value of C$68,250.00. Insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Taseko Mines Company Profile

Further Reading

