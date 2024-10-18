FY2024 EPS Estimates for Taseko Mines Reduced by Analyst

Posted by on Oct 18th, 2024

Taseko Mines Ltd. (TSE:TKOFree Report) – Analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Taseko Mines in a report released on Monday, October 14th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.19 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.24. The consensus estimate for Taseko Mines’ current full-year earnings is $0.28 per share.

Taseko Mines (TSE:TKOGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04) by C$0.14. The company had revenue of C$137.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$121.00 million. Taseko Mines had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 11.36%.

Separately, National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Taseko Mines from C$4.25 to C$4.50 in a report on Friday, October 4th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TKO

Taseko Mines Stock Performance

Shares of TKO opened at C$3.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$959.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$3.10. Taseko Mines has a fifty-two week low of C$1.45 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.20.

Insider Activity

In other Taseko Mines news, Director Russell Edward Hallbauer bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$2.73 per share, with a total value of C$68,250.00. Insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Taseko Mines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. It operates through four segments: Media and Content, Live Events, Sponsorships, and Consumer Products Licensing. The company produces live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form video content across various platforms, including broadcast, pay television, and streaming, as well as digital and social media across approximately 170 countries.

Further Reading

Earnings History and Estimates for Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO)

Receive News & Ratings for Taseko Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taseko Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.