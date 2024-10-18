GAMMA Investing LLC Acquires 575 Shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT)

GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Free Report) by 92.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,197 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Ultra Clean were worth $48,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 167,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,713,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Ultra Clean by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,360,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $148,869,000 after acquiring an additional 148,819 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 808,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,152,000 after acquiring an additional 260,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ultra Clean in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:UCTT opened at $37.46 on Friday. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.15 and a 12-month high of $56.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.68 and a beta of 2.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Ultra Clean ( NASDAQ:UCTT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ultra Clean had a positive return on equity of 2.59% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The firm had revenue of $516.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. Ultra Clean’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Ultra Clean from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Ultra Clean from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Ultra Clean in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Ultra Clean in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.50.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

