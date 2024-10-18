GAMMA Investing LLC Boosts Holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Free Report) by 161.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 631 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 390 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Liberty Broadband by 279.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 111,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,379,000 after acquiring an additional 82,261 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Liberty Broadband by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 21,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after buying an additional 3,033 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 29.8% during the second quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 388,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,235,000 after purchasing an additional 89,317 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 170.8% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 6,748 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 376,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,544,000 after purchasing an additional 104,268 shares in the last quarter. 10.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Broadband Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LBRDA opened at $79.61 on Friday. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 1-year low of $47.17 and a 1-year high of $94.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $66.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 1.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Liberty Broadband ( NASDAQ:LBRDA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by ($1.76). Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 81.86%. The company had revenue of $246.00 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $106.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Citigroup cut shares of Liberty Broadband from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $104.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 16th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 2,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.84, for a total transaction of $167,454.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $838,335.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Renee L. Wilm sold 4,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.56, for a total value of $338,624.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $280,975.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 2,208 shares of Liberty Broadband stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.84, for a total transaction of $167,454.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $838,335.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Liberty Broadband Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

