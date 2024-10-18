GAMMA Investing LLC Buys 261 Shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Free Report) by 75.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 261 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Energy Income Partners LLC grew its holdings in ONE Gas by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 1,058,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,317,000 after acquiring an additional 366,363 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 6.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,598,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $293,590,000 after buying an additional 272,923 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in shares of ONE Gas in the first quarter valued at approximately $16,939,000. Earnest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ONE Gas during the second quarter valued at about $12,594,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of ONE Gas by 283.6% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 193,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,469,000 after acquiring an additional 142,865 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

OGS opened at $74.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.32. ONE Gas, Inc. has a one year low of $55.50 and a one year high of $74.99.

ONE Gas ( NYSE:OGS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.01). ONE Gas had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 8.04%. The firm had revenue of $354.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on ONE Gas from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut shares of ONE Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on ONE Gas from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ONE Gas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.92.

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

