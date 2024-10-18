GAMMA Investing LLC Buys 530 Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 132.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 929 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Roblox were worth $41,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Roblox by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,082,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,950,322,000 after purchasing an additional 4,818,022 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in Roblox by 27.6% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 12,409,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,811,000 after acquiring an additional 2,684,713 shares during the period. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roblox by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 11,745,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,039,000 after acquiring an additional 2,488,044 shares during the last quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP bought a new stake in shares of Roblox during the 2nd quarter valued at $89,304,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox in the 2nd quarter worth $87,543,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RBLX opened at $39.86 on Friday. Roblox Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.55 and a fifty-two week high of $48.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.03 and its 200 day moving average is $38.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.57 billion, a PE ratio of -21.43 and a beta of 1.60.

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $893.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $897.88 million. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 1,187.59% and a negative net margin of 34.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.46) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Roblox Co. will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RBLX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Roblox in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Roblox from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Roblox in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Roblox from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of Roblox from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.14.

In other news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.82, for a total value of $1,164,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 374,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,543,253.06. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 4,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.35, for a total transaction of $199,046.55. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 99,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,019,545.95. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.82, for a total value of $1,164,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 374,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,543,253.06. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 625,673 shares of company stock worth $27,331,806 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 22.15% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

