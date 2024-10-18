GAMMA Investing LLC Buys 5,498 Shares of Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA)

GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA – Free Report) by 145.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,288 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,498 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Yalla Group were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in YALA. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Yalla Group by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,627,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,800,000 after acquiring an additional 497,724 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Yalla Group by 328.4% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 150,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 115,632 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Yalla Group by 9.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 52,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 4,286 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Yalla Group in the first quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Yalla Group by 36,378.6% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 10,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 10,186 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

YALA stock opened at $4.22 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.46. The firm has a market cap of $669.05 million, a P/E ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.17. Yalla Group Limited has a 12 month low of $3.71 and a 12 month high of $6.44.

Yalla Group ( NYSE:YALA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Yalla Group had a net margin of 40.07% and a return on equity of 22.50%. The business had revenue of $81.20 million for the quarter.

Yalla Group Limited operates a social networking and gaming platform primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. It provides mobile applications, including Yalla, a voice-centric group chat platform; and Yalla Ludo, a casual gaming application. The company’s platform offers group chatting and games services; and sells virtual items, as well as provides upgrade services.

