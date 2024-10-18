GAMMA Investing LLC Buys New Shares in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 82.7% in the first quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 3,826 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 171,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,392,000 after purchasing an additional 4,487 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 741.0% in the second quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 3,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,090 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. grew its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 23,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, &PARTNERS grew its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 113.1% in the second quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 5,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898 shares in the last quarter.

Get ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF alerts:

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF stock opened at $107.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.68. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 1-year low of $55.69 and a 1-year high of $67.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.30.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.