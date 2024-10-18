GAMMA Investing LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT)

GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Free Report) by 8,116.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 73.5% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. United Community Bank increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. United Community Bank now owns 1,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $152,000.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $79.16 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.70. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $67.47 and a 12 month high of $82.63.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.3255 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.32.

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

